U.S. greenlights $310.5 million F-16 equipment deal for Ukraine Saturday, May 3, 2025 10:00:11 AM

The U.S. has announced plans to sell F-16 fighter jet equipment and services to Ukraine. The State Department-approved package includes potential transfer of the jets themselves, upgrades and refurbishments, training for Ukrainian military personnel, provision of spare parts, maintenance equipment, software, technical documentation, and other logistical support.

According to U.S. officials, this package is designed to bolster Ukraine's defenses against current and future threats. It aims to enhance the training of Ukrainian pilots and facilitate cooperation between Ukraine's armed forces and those of the United States. Despite this assistance, Washington believes that the transfer of these jets will not alter the overall military balance in the region.

The notification regarding the planned sale was submitted to the U.S. Congress on May 2, 2025. The deal is valued at $310.5 million and will be executed through the Foreign Military Sales government-to-government program.

This announcement marks the first significant U.S. arms supply to Ukraine following Donald Trump’s election as President. It remains unclear how this package will be financed, although it's possible the funds could come from previously approved aid during the Biden administration.

Additionally, on April 30, it was revealed that the Trump administration authorized the export of $50 million in defense goods to Ukraine under a direct commercial sales arrangement—meaning the sale is made directly from the manufacturer.

The transfer of F-16 jets is being coordinated by the U.S. and NATO countries. The decision was made in 2023 when a coalition of 15 nations led by the Netherlands and Denmark was formed. Ukrainian pilot training is taking place in these countries as well as in the U.S., Norway, and Romania.

Ukraine is set to receive a total of 85 upgraded aircraft: 24 from the Netherlands, 19 from Denmark, 30 from Belgium (beginning in 2026), and 12 operational with 10 additional jets for spare parts from Norway. By the end of 2024, 20 jets will have been delivered, and up to 35 more are expected in 2025. Reports have already emerged of two Ukrainian F-16s being lost. Moreover, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with six decommissioned F-16 ADFs for spare parts.

