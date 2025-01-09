UK and Allies pledge 30,000 drones to Ukraine in major European security initiative Thursday, January 9, 2025 3:25:40 PM

In a significant boost to European security, the United Kingdom, alongside Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia, and Sweden, is set to supply Ukraine with 30,000 drones. The announcement was made by the UK Ministry of Defence on Thursday, January 9.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey, together with Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Spuds, made the announcement during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting in the Ramstein format held in Germany. This effort comes after the international coalition known as the Drone Capability Coalition, led by the UK and Latvia, sealed new contracts amounting to £45 million (approximately $55.3 million).

Funding for this new fleet of 30,000 drones is being collaboratively provided by the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia, and Sweden. The coalition, with UK and Latvia at the helm, is expected to begin the delivery of tens of thousands of drones to Ukraine in January.

Earlier, it was reported that the British government has covertly supplied Ukraine with dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

