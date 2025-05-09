UK announces largest sanctions ever against Russia's 'shadow fleet' Friday, May 9, 2025 11:00:21 AM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to impose punitive measures on about 100 ships from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," used to circumvent Western sanctions and the oil embargo. This announcement, outlined on the British government's website on Friday, May 9, underscores the UK's commitment to ramping up pressure on Russia.

These measures are described by London as "the most extensive sanctions package in history." Starmer is expected to unveil the new sanctions at a summit of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member countries in Oslo, Norway. The summit's agenda includes discussions on protecting underwater infrastructure from deliberate attacks.

"The shadow fleet operation, orchestrated by Putin's associates, isn't just funding the Kremlin's unlawful war in Ukraine—it also poses risks to critical national infrastructure," highlighted the British government statement.

The UK pointed out the importance of underwater infrastructure, noting that "99% of international telecommunications data and vital energy sources like electricity, oil, and gas" are transmitted through such means.

Russia's "shadow fleet" consists of numerous tankers and cargo ships with opaque ownership structures, often older and uninsured, used to transport Russian oil and other resources in violation of sanctions. Since the beginning of the year, these ships have faced increasing accusations of conducting deliberate attacks on underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

Some vessels are suspected of severing undersea cables, with investigators believing ships intentionally drag anchors along the sea bed for several kilometers to cut cables. However, investigators have been unable to conclusively prove that these incidents are deliberate sabotage rather than crew error or other factors.

Previously, the European Union signaled its intent to sanction 60 individuals and entities, along with 150 vessels linked to the "shadow fleet."

