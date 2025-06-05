UK announces unprecedented military aid package for Ukraine with 100,000 drones and enhanced training support Thursday, June 5, 2025 6:55:00 AM

The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, described the package as unprecedented in size. This aid will be crucial in saving lives and bolstering the Ukrainian military, according to a post by the Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

As part of this aid package, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive 100,000 drones by the end of 2025. This number is ten times greater than last year’s support. Investment in drone production will reach a record £350 million.

Additionally, Britain is supplying 140,000 artillery shells, which have already been delivered to Ukraine. A further £247 million has been allocated for training the Ukrainian military. The total military support from the UK in 2025 is projected to be £4.5 billion.

Umerov expressed gratitude to the UK and Defense Secretary John Healey for their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine.

The UK plans to invest at least £3 billion (almost $3.7 billion) in advancing its defense industry, enhancing air defense systems, and constructing new munitions production facilities.

