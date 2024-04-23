UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce largest Ukrainian military aid during Poland visit Tuesday, April 23, 2024 8:05:05 AM

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, will announce the largest military aid package for Ukraine to date during his visit to Poland on April 23, according to the British government's website.

It is reported that Sunak intends to reveal an increase in military support for Ukraine of £500 million ($617 million). The additional funding will be utilized for the speedy delivery of critical ammunition, air defense equipment, drones, and engineering support.

The record-breaking package of weapons and equipment from the UK includes:

- 60 boats including raid and diving crafts, as well as naval cannons;

- More than 1,600 anti-air and strike missiles, along with additional Storm Shadow long-range missiles;

- Over 400 pieces of equipment, among which are 160 protected Husky vehicles, 162 armored cars, and 78 all-terrain vehicles;

- Almost 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

"Defending Ukraine against Russia’s brutal ambitions is vital for our security and for all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border," Sunak stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the state leader reported on his Telegram channel.

Sunak confirmed the earlier announcement regarding a new significant package of military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amounting to half a billion British pounds. The funds will be used to acquire ammunition, armored vehicles, and naval equipment. Details of the assistance have not been disclosed for security reasons. Zelenskyy hinted that long-range weapons to target enemy positions could be included in the supplies.

Additionally, the leaders discussed the creation of further mechanisms for the confiscation of Russian assets and their expectations for the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, which is anticipated to see participation from over 80 countries. The summit aims to outline a paradigm for the cessation of Russian aggression.

