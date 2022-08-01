UK to donate 2 warships to Ukraine Monday, August 1, 2022 11:00:53 AM

Ukrainian Ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko said that the British government decided to donate several warships to Ukraine. He said that he had visited one of them. According to him, Ukrainian servicemen are already being trained to operate these warships.

"Our serviceman are already training there. They're learning to navigate the ship, learning to use the weapons. There will be several such ships," the ambassador said in an interview with Suspilne.

The ambassador recalled that after the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, Turkey closed the Bosphorus Strait to warships.

"Our priorities have shifted. We now need minesweepers. 2 is the initial figure that we are looking at. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the ambassador said.

Prystaiko added that these ships will be modernized. They will be upgraded, updated and the equipment necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be added.

"But it's not just 2 ships. They have more of the same class. And our officers and sailors are now undergoing training on the existing ships," the ambassador summed up.

In the spring, the then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops every 120 days to work on modern NATO equipment. This training is underway.

