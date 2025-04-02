UK to supply decommissioned Puma HC.2 helicopters to Ukraine Wednesday, April 2, 2025 4:00:47 PM

The United Kingdom is set to send Puma HC.2 transport helicopters to Ukraine, marking a strategic move as per sources from the specialized publication Avions Légendaires. The helicopters, which were decommissioned on March 31, 2025, are expected to bolster Ukraine’s airdrop and medical evacuation operations.

The UK's Ministry of Defence has resolved to dispatch around 8-10 helicopters to Ukraine, enhancing capabilities in critical missions. Previously, these helicopters served in the 33rd and 230th Expeditionary Squadrons and were actively deployed across Southeast Asia since 1971, notably in Brunei.

Equipped for night tactical operations, these helicopters can carry up to 15 fully-equipped soldiers and feature cutting-edge missile defense systems against ground attacks.

Further to this, insiders disclosed that just days ago, Portugal sent eight Puma helicopters in the SA.330J standard to Ukraine, and France is considering supplying decommissioned units as well.

This comes against the backdrop of recent successes by Ukrainian forces, who, using HIMARS artillery systems, severely damaged four Russian helicopters, including two Mi-8 transport and two Ka-52 attack helicopters.

