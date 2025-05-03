UK transfers all AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine's Armed Forces Saturday, May 3, 2025 11:00:12 AM

The British military has officially transferred all of its AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine's armed forces, concluding the British Army’s use of the equipment. The last firing of these 155mm artillery systems occurred in May 2024. Initially, it was planned to phase them out closer to 2030 to ensure a seamless transition without significant gaps in military capabilities.

Nonetheless, the AS-90 units were decommissioned ahead of schedule, replaced temporarily with 14 Swedish Archer artillery systems now part of the 1st Royal Horse Artillery Regiment. Currently, these 14 Archers are the sole 155mm artillery pieces in the UK army. The wheeled Archer system is equipped with an automated self-propelled 155mm gun boasting a firing range of up to 50 km, double that of the AS-90.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence's inventory data, 57 AS-90 units were in service in 2023. By February 2024, the number dwindled to 39, with the rest transferred to Ukraine. Britain has sent around 70 AS-90 systems to Ukraine.

In December 2024, AS-90s were integrated into Ukraine's 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade, and by the first quarter of 2025, they were part of the 117th Independent Heavy Mechanized Brigade. In total, the UK delivered 68 AS-90 systems to Ukraine in three batches — in 2023, April, and September 2024. These British artillery systems arrive both operationally ready and as donor units for repairing other artillery pieces.

The Ukrainian forces selected the AS-90 for its relatively high localization rate and successful firing tests. The AS-90 demonstrated a high rate of fire, rapid deployment, and quick retreat capabilities. Since its deployment in 1992, the AS-90 has been a key component of British military operations for decades, including the Iraq War in 2003. The British Army had a total of 179 units in its arsenal.

Meanwhile, French military findings reveal that fewer CAESAR artillery systems have been lost compared to other Ukrainian artillery, with CAESAR displaying double the operational readiness of systems like the PzH 2000 and Archer. Additionally, the Focus reported on the first loss in the Kursk direction of the 2S43 "Malva" artillery, used by Russian forces. This system was first deployed on the front near Belgorod in 2024.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.