Ukraine accuses China of covert support for Russia in ongoing war Sunday, May 25, 2025 2:00:17 PM

Ukraine claims China is not merely a neutral observer but a covert participant in Russia's war against Ukraine. Reports surfaced from Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, which officially confirmed China's involvement in supplying Russia with equipment, chemicals, and components used in munition and drone production, in addition to aiding in circumventing international sanctions, said Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to Ivashchenko, Chinese products are already being utilized in at least 20 Russian military factories, including special chemicals, gunpowder, and metalworking machines delivered through illicit channels. "We have precise data on these enterprises," Ivashchenko noted.

Ukrainian intelligence has also documented five instances of Russian-Chinese aviation cooperation from 2024 to 2025, involving equipment, spare parts, and technical documentation. Moreover, there were six cases of large-scale special chemical inflow from China.

As reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, 80% of critical electronics in Russian drones at the start of 2025 are manufactured in China. To bypass sanctions, intermediary firms, product name substitutions, and dual-purpose shipments are allegedly being utilized.

Beyond military goods, China has reportedly become the primary supplier to Russia of rare and critically important semi-metals, such as gallium, germanium, and antimony. These materials are used in laser systems, thermal imagers, microchips, and even in components for nuclear weapons. Both private and state-owned Chinese companies are involved in these supplies.

In April 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky had already indicated China's involvement in arms supplies to Russia, particularly firearms and gunpowder. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied these claims at the time, but the latest Ukrainian intelligence findings suggest otherwise.

Ukraine and its allies must recognize that Beijing is not a neutral party. It supports an army that is devastating Ukrainian cities and taking the lives of civilians.

