Ukraine accuses Russia of systematic torture of POWs Sunday, November 24, 2024 6:00:57 PM

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russia operates a comprehensive system of torture against Ukrainian prisoners. He claims that in most cases, this torture is not conducted to extract information. Yusov made this statement at the forum titled "Genocidal Practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: From the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian War".

"In most cases, force was not applied to obtain information. These are intentional tortures aimed at breaking a person's resistance, destroying their personality, humiliating their dignity, and forcing them to abandon everything they value. Or it could be to break someone close to them," Yusov was quoted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. [Link to source]

It was also mentioned that according to UN experts, over 95% of released Ukrainian prisoners were subjected to torture or other violations of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions while in Russian captivity. Yusov emphasized that Russia, being a terrorist state, has an entire torture system in place.

"Specific individuals are responsible for this. They train certain 'specialists'—methods of torture are documented and taught. This is unimaginable for anyone from Western civilized countries," Yusov noted.

He further criticized the monitoring structures that oversee the adherence to the Geneva Conventions and humanitarian law, claiming they were ineffective, particularly pointing fingers at the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Yes, we're talking about the International Committee of the Red Cross, which Russia, on one hand, effectively incapacitates by denying access to detention sites and involvement in preparations and exchanges. Meanwhile, the ICRC, frankly, should adopt a more proactive stance in many cases. Where blatant violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russia are evident, it should be these overseeing bodies—not Ukraine as a victim—that speak out, which often does not happen," declared Yusov.

Yusov affirmed that Ukraine continues its efforts to rescue both military and civilian individuals from Russian captivity. Since the full-scale war began, nearly 4,000 Ukrainians have returned home through a total of 58 exchanges.

"Regrettably, the fate of thousands of others remains in negotiation. We must fight for both military and civilian captives," concluded Yusov.

Previously, U.N. Human Rights Council envoy Erik Mose revealed that Russian-controlled prisons deliberately deny medical assistance to Ukrainian detainees and that doctors in one prison even participate in torture. The Council's commission, established to investigate violations in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, concluded that Moscow's occupying forces systematically employ torture.

Furthermore, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that 1,700 civilians are currently in Russian jails, while more than 14,000 Ukrainians are listed as missing.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.