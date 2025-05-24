Ukraine accuses Russian military of executing over 150 captured soldiers Saturday, May 24, 2025 1:53:39 PM

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Intelligence Directorate has confirmed the execution of more than 150 Ukrainian defenders who were captured by occupying forces. Special units have gathered evidence of these war crimes committed by Russian forces and will forward it to Ukrainian law enforcement. Intelligence reports suggest that in many instances, direct orders to kill Ukrainian prisoners came from the Russian command. "These crimes are a component of the deliberate policy of Russia's leadership," the report states. The UN Commission investigating the situation in Ukraine has also confirmed this trend of executions. In a report dated March 19, 2025, the organization noted an increase in cases of deliberate killings or injuries of Ukrainian troops who had surrendered.

Russian deserters confirmed orders to not take prisoners but to kill them instead. One deserter quoted a deputy commander of a brigade saying, "We don't need prisoners – shoot them on site."

On May 21, the American network CNN aired audio and video materials provided by Ukrainian intelligence, proving orders to execute surrendered Ukrainian prisoners. A conversation intercepted in November 2024 near the village of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region featured a Russian officer ordering subordinates with codenames "Arta" and "Beliy" to only take the group commander prisoner, while killing the rest of the soldiers.

Ukraine and Russia recently conducted the first phase of a prisoner exchange on a "1000 for 1000" basis. A total of 390 Ukrainian armed forces personnel returned home.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.