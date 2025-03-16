Ukraine achieves tech milestone with 100% locally produced FPV drones, breaking dependency on China Sunday, March 16, 2025 2:00:26 PM

In a technological leap, Ukraine has unveiled its first batch of fully localized FPV drones, significantly curbing its reliance on Chinese components. As reported by the outlet Militarni, the company Vyriy Drone has delivered one thousand drones made entirely from Ukrainian parts to its military forces. This breakthrough not only frees Ukraine from dependency on China, which has imposed restrictions on the export of dual-use technologies, but also strengthens its autonomy in the unmanned aviation sector.

The FPV drones, equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, have been handed over to Ukraine's military.

Every element of their sophisticated electronics, from cameras to control systems, is a product of Ukrainian innovation, thanks to corporations like D1 and Odd Systems. This achievement aligns with heightened export controls from China, a nation fostering strategic ties with Russia.

Vyriy Drone's determination to achieve total localization grew from within, rather than from contractual obligations. Over two years, the company pursued the complex task of phasing out foreign materials, ensuring that future production of their drones is fully Ukrainian.

Localizing component production did not increase costs — on the contrary, it allowed for a reduction in price per unit, aligning them with the cost of drones using Chinese supplies, approximately 30,000 hryvnias each. Deputy Defense Minister Valeriy Churkin announced upcoming tax incentives aimed at fostering high-tech manufacturing within Ukraine, signaling a robust support system for domestic drone production.

As Ukraine continues to increase its drone production, it eyes a higher echelon in the global tech stage. In 2024 alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine expect to exceed the production capabilities of global powerhouses like the United States and Russia, with a projection exceeding 2 million UAVs. With the complete phasing out of Chinese components, Ukraine is positioned towards stable, sovereign drone manufacturing — a formidable step in its visionary trajectory.

Ukrainian drones have become a substantial threat to Russian military operations. A notable strike had previously disabled the Novocherkassk oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region, reinforcing the formidable presence of Ukrainian-made drones in the conflict theater.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.