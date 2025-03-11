Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire following Saudi Arabia talks Tuesday, March 11, 2025 2:44:28 PM

Talks in Saudi Arabia have led to Ukraine agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire, while the United States announced it would immediately lift a pause on intelligence sharing and resume its security assistance to Ukraine.

Following discussions with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. moved to restore intelligence cooperation and security aid to Ukraine, according to a statement on the Ukrainian President's website. Kyiv, in turn, consented to a 30-day ceasefire.

Officials from both nations commended the courage of the Ukrainian people in defending their homeland and concurred that the time has come to initiate efforts toward establishing a lasting peace.

"The United States is immediately lifting the pause on intelligence sharing and reinstating security assistance to Ukraine. The delegations also addressed the critical role of humanitarian efforts within the peace process, especially during the specified ceasefire period, which includes prisoner exchanges, the release of detained civilians, and the repatriation of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children," the statement detailed.

The two delegations agreed to define their negotiation teams and promptly commence talks with the aim of achieving a sustainable peace that guarantees Ukraine's long-term security.

The U.S. has pledged to discuss these detailed proposals with Russian representatives. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation emphasized the importance of involving European partners in the peace process.

The presidents of both countries have also committed to expediting a comprehensive agreement focused on the development of Ukraine's critical mineral resources, a move aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s economy and ensuring its enduring prosperity and security.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.