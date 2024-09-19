Ukraine agrees to transport Azerbaijani gas amid EU efforts to reduce Russian energy dependence Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:11:12 PM

Evropeyska Pravda reports that representatives of European Union countries have asked Ukraine to facilitate this gas transportation transport gas from Azerbaijan. The outlet cites an anonymous source within Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The report indicates that officials in Kyiv recognize this move as a formality intended to replace Russian gas imports into Europe with Azerbaijani gas. This move, they believe, may not wholly sever links to Russian energy, as there's suspicion that Russian gas could be mixed with Azerbaijani supplies.

"We understand that at least part of this Azerbaijani gas may actually be Russian, conflicting with our mission to push for a total ban on Russian gas in Europe. Nevertheless, this step was necessitated by the European Commission's request," said the government source.

The source added that creating the appearance of sourcing gas from Azerbaijan rather than Russia is more comfortable and convenient for the EU.

This concession by Kyiv, however, is termed as only "temporary," the anonymous source emphasized.

"EU countries need time to completely phase out Russian gas, and Ukraine took this step to ease that transition for the EU," the source concluded.

