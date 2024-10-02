Ukraine aims to ramp up domestic drone production to 1.5 million by 2024, says PM Denys Shmyhal Wednesday, October 2, 2024 8:03:04 PM

During a government session, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed an ambitious plan for Ukraine to manufacture 1.5 million drones by the end of 2024. Shmyhal also announced the launch of a pilot project for certifying drone operator schools.

Shmyhal stated that Ukraine is collaborating daily with international partners to increase the supply of weaponry and enhance its domestic defense industry. “Security and defense are the top priorities in the 2024 state budget,” he emphasized. Over the past eight months, more than 57% of the general fund's expenditures were allocated to defense. "Next year, security and defense will remain the foremost priorities. The draft state budget earmarks 2.2 trillion hryvnias for this purpose, which is 26% of the GDP," Shmyhal clarified.

He also mentioned that the certification will enable trained drone operators to more easily obtain related military qualifications. “We'll produce 1.5 million drones by the end of the year,” Shmyhal reiterated, adding that Ukraine's weapons production has tripled in 2023, with every second piece of ammunition used in combat zones being domestically produced.

Shmyhal highlighted that Ukraine is concurrently implementing a new veterans policy, including new services and digital platforms for veterans, simplified procedures, and support for veteran-owned businesses. This also encompasses creating opportunities for veterans to learn new professions and secure employment.

