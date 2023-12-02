Ukraine's air defense counters Russian strikes destroying 10 drones and a missile Saturday, December 2, 2023 9:00:00 AM

“On the night of December 2, Russian military attacked Ukraine, launching 11 Shahed-type combat drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a guided missile X-59 from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region," reported the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force. According to the reports, the Ukrainian air defense successfully destroyed 10 UAVs in the Odessa region and a missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Ukrainian General Staff provided additional details during the morning briefing, revealing that in the past 24 hours, Russia conducted a total of 2 missile and 30 aviation strikes, along with 71 shelling attacks using rocket artillery systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

These attacks caused injuries among civilians and damaged numerous residential buildings. Furthermore, it was reported that on December 1, the Russians utilized 2 guided missiles X-59 and 23 Shahed-136/131 UAVs against Ukraine. 1 missile and 18 combat drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.

The General Staff also confirmed that the air strikes hit Serebriansky Forest Conservation in the Luhansk region and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Moreover, over 100 residential areas in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were subjected to artillery fire, as mentioned by the General Staff.

