Ukraine and German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall establish joint venture to service western equipment Tuesday, October 24, 2023 11:30:35 AM

Ukrainian Defense Industry PLC and leading German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall have established a joint venture, reported Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal on his Telegram channel.

Rheinmetall-Ukrainian Defense Industry LLC will provide repair and maintenance services for Western equipment, noted Shmygal. The opening of the new company took place at the 6th German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

"The joint venture will carry out the servicing and repair of equipment supplied to Ukraine by our partners. Additionally, this company will localize the production of leading Rheinmetall AG equipment models. Rheinmetall-Ukrainian Defense Industry LLC was registered on October 18," said Denis Shmygal.

According to the Prime Minister, the joint venture is a significant event that expands cooperation between the partner countries. Denis Shmygal added that such collaboration allows Western countries to build a shared arsenal.

Recently, Rheinmetall received a second order within from the Bundeswehr for the production of 155mm artillery ammunition. Some of the ammunition is expected to be sent to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.