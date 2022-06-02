Ukraine and Poland to establish a joint weapons manufacturing venture Thursday, June 2, 2022 12:00:51 PM

Ukraine and Poland intend to create a joint defense company for manufacturing weapons and military equipment, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

During the intergovernmental consultations in Kyiv, the parties signed a number of bilateral documents. One of them was a memorandum of intent to establish a Polish-Ukrainian commission on cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

As Shmyhal noted, this commission will prepare recommendations for a Ukrainian-Polish joint venture for the manufacturing weapons and military equipment.

In addition, the parties signed a declaration between the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy of Poland and the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine for cooperation on the development of Ukrainian communities as part of the post-war reconstruction plan.

A joint declaration of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Poland and Ukraine on close cooperation of the border services and a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministries of Energy of Ukraine and Poland on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector were also signed.

"Poland supports the integration of Ukraine into European energy projects, the development of the gas and electricity market in Ukraine. In addition, our countries agreed to increase cross-border trade in electricity and to restore the operation of the Rzeszów–Khmelnytskyi powerline . For Ukraine, this is a very important project that will open up additional opportunities for the export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe," the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.

