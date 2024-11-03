Ukraine and Russia engage in secret diplomatic talks for potential war settlement: German newspaper reports Sunday, November 3, 2024 9:20:07 AM

Ukraine and Russia are involved in confidential negotiations discussing potential compromises to end the war, as reported by German newspaper Die Zeit, citing its own sources. The main discussion topics include halting strikes on energy infrastructure, prisoner exchanges, the return of illegally taken Ukrainian children, and reviving the grain deal.

The article notes the talks have occurred in various locations around the globe, including Copenhagen, Kyiv, Malta, Davos, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. At some meetings, representatives from China were also present. However, not all discussions led to concrete results: the Black Sea grain initiative ended after a year, and negotiations initiated by Qatar on infrastructure protection were suspended following the start of Ukraine's military operations in the Kursk region.

Yet, some efforts have been mutually beneficial. Covert diplomacy, or the so-called "second track," allows exploration of potential compromises such as the status of Crimea and conditions for a temporary ceasefire behind closed doors and at less formal levels.

German officials advocating for a peaceful resolution are aware of these proceedings. According to the editor of Die Zeit, the question isn't whether negotiations will occur, but when and how these talks will unfold. The willingness of the Russian side to compromise is crucial.

Meanwhile, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that Kyiv continues to insist on the full withdrawal of Russian troops. Ukraine's main demands, published by Latvian media outlet LSM, include the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, the annulment of annexations, demilitarization, and the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as well as restoring freedom of movement.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is ready to consider the interests of other parties, but any changes must be based on the principles of international law and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He stressed that Kyiv will not accept proposals that threaten Ukraine's independence as a state.

