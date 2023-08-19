Ukraine and Sweden agree to jointly produce and repair CV-90 IFVs Saturday, August 19, 2023 5:00:34 PM

Ukraine and Sweden have agreed to collaborate on the production and repair of the CV-90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) in Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Zelensky stated, "Today, we have finalized the agreement for the production and repair of the CV-90 in Ukraine, as well as other related matters. We will make every effort to ensure that the first CV-90 manufactured in Ukraine is produced as soon as possible."

Prime Minister Kristersson confirmed the agreement and highlighted that Kyiv and Stockholm have also signed a deal to strengthen cooperation in the production and training of the CV-90. He further mentioned, "We have just signed the agreement a few minutes ago. This signifies our shared goal of enhancing collaboration in the production and training of the CV-90."

Zelensky also mentioned that during his visit to the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers praised the Swedish CV-90 IFV.

The CV-90 IFV is an armored personnel carrier. The CV 9040C used by Sweden, incorporates Advanced Modular Armor Protection (AMAP) modules from German company IBD Deisenroth Engineering . The inclusion of composite armor, including ceramic elements, provides protection against 30mm armor-piercing projectiles .

Besides the passive armor modules for the hull and turret, the protective AMAP package for the CV 9040C includes anti-mine protection beneath the armored hull, as well as anti-fragmentation protection for the combat compartment.

Additionally, the CV 9040C utilizes the Barracuda camouflage system, developed by the Swedish company Barracuda.

