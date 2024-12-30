Ukraine and Syria explore restoration of diplomatic ties amid strategic discussions Monday, December 30, 2024 11:37:05 AM

During a visit to Damascus, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held high-level talks with Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. The diplomatic dialogue also extended to meetings with Prime Minister Mohamed al-Bashir and Syria's Foreign Minister Asad Hasan al-Sheybani, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Ukraine expressed its interest in re-establishing diplomatic ties contingent upon the new Syrian regime's respect for international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity. Sybiha emphasized that restoring these ties could catalyze trade, scientific collaboration, and cultural exchanges, as well as revive Syrian student enrollment in Ukrainian universities. Diplomatic relations were severed after Bashar al-Assad's regime recognized the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Sybiha also underscored Ukraine’s willingness to provide humanitarian aid to Syria, including sending 500 tons of Ukrainian flour as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" program. Over 20 food trucks are expected to arrive in Syria in the coming days. The presence of Ukraine's agricultural minister Vitaliy Koval in the delegation underscores Kyiv’s serious intent on fostering cooperation.

A key discussion point was bringing war criminals to justice. Ukraine offered to share its expertise in gathering evidence and investigating war crimes. Sybiha commented that both nations have suffered under criminal regimes, and this shared experience could lay the groundwork for judicial collaboration.

Previously, Ahmad al-Sharaa mentioned that the first elections following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime could take up to four years to organize, with a national census being a prerequisite for the electoral process.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.