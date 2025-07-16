Ukraine and the United States to build joint facility for ammunition production Wednesday, July 16, 2025 2:00:48 PM

Ukraine and the United States are joining forces to establish a joint facility for the production of specialized chemicals essential for manufacturing ammunition for the Ukrainian military. This facility will operate in the U.S.

According to the press service of the public joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry," the agreement was finalized on July 11 during the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery (URC 2025) held in Rome.

The new facility will focus on producing chemical components utilized in ammunition production. Its U.S.-based location aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply and safeguard production from war-related risks.

"We are truly grateful to the United States for this support and new opportunities. The Ukrainian defense sector must gradually move from large-scale procurement to self-production to meet urgent needs," emphasized the CEO of "Ukrainian Defense Industry," Oleh Hulyak.

Present at the document signing were U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Ukrainian Presidential Strategy Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Ukrainian Defense Industry," David Lomjaria.

Ukrainian Defense Industry officials noted that this initiative would address the shortage of specialty chemicals currently limiting domestic ammunition production capabilities. Additionally, it is seen as a step towards reducing critical dependency on external suppliers.

It should be noted that the United States remains Ukraine's key strategic partner in security and defense sectors. Amidst the full-scale war with Russia, this partnership holds significant importance, not only on the battlefield but also in enhancing the country's industrial capacity.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.