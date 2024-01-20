Ukraine and US officials jointly inspect American-provided military aid Saturday, January 20, 2024 2:00:22 PM

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Internal Audit Service, alongside representatives from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and officials from the US Embassy's Defense Cooperation Office, conducted an inspection in one of the military units of the weaponry and property provided by American partners, reported the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, Ukrainian and American inspectors verified three main aspects: serial numbers, technical condition, and storage conditions (security and safeguarding).

"The processing of information is ongoing. No issues were raised by the US representatives during the joint inspection. The partners’ end-use inspections of the provided weapons will continue," the statement reads.

Previously, it had been reported that Biden made concessions and agreed to bolster immigration policies to avoid further criticism and ensure assistance continues to Ukraine. However, Donald Trump, a potential Republican candidate for US president, opposed the compromise agreement on the border, which is tied to funding for Ukraine.

