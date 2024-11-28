Ukraine braces for intensified Russian missile strikes on infrastructure as winter looms Thursday, November 28, 2024 2:00:43 PM

Russian forces have stockpiled missiles for strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure, targeting civilians as winter approaches, according to the Ukrainian President's Office. Ukraine is prepared to respond to Russia's extensive attacks on its energy facilities, stated Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on his Telegram channel.

Yermak highlighted that "Russians continue their tactic of terror. They have been stockpiling missiles for strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, aiming to wage war against civilians during the cold months. Their erratic allies, particularly from North Korea, have aided them. The Russians are currently launching combined attacks on the nation. They even wage war against children. But Ukraine is ready to respond."

The morning of November 28th saw Russian forces targeting Ukrainian energy facilities across various regions, causing explosions in Kharkiv, Shostka, Odessa, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, and others. The attacks resulted in damage to energy facilities, leading to water and power outages and the implementation of emergency blackout schedules.

