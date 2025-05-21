Ukraine braces for potential Russian offensive in Kharkiv region Wednesday, May 21, 2025 2:00:00 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported significant Russian military activity, indicating preparations for an assault on the Kharkiv region. Russian forces are actively redeploying personnel to border areas, suggesting that they are gearing up for intensive assault operations, said Andriy Pomahaybus, Chief of Staff of the 13th Operational Brigade "Khartia," during a broadcast on Suspilne.

Pomaagaybus emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance on potential approach routes to Ukrainian positions. "There is a clear build-up of personnel closer to the state border, indicating preparations for active assault operations by the adversary. Our Defense Forces are ready to repel attacks," he stated.

According to the officer, the Russian troops are employing a combined strategy: using artillery and drones for reconnaissance and strikes before advancing with infantry. Some directions are being used as diversions, while others are facilitating advancement. Pomahaybus also highlighted a serious threat from fiber-optic drones, which have a range of 15-30 km.

"The main build-up on their side involves fiber-optic drones. This is a very sensitive issue, and we are taking countermeasures. The key advantage of these drones is their undetectability by electronic warfare methods, but we do have mechanisms to counter such drones," he added.

Notably, there were 164 military engagements recorded on the front over the past 24 hours. On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders halted 44 Russian assault actions. It is also worth mentioning the formation of the first assault motorcycle company within Ukraine's Armed Forces as part of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala."

