Ukraine breathes new life into Soviet-era missile systems: Buk and S-300 upgrades in the works Saturday, June 14, 2025 11:00:10 AM

Ukraine is taking significant steps to upgrade its Soviet-era military technology, notably the "Buk" surface-to-air missile system. According to Brigadier General Anatoliy Klochkо, Deputy Defense Minister, the "Buk" now boasts enhanced capabilities with new missiles and is already engaged in active operations. In a recent interview) on the Ministry of Defense's YouTube channel, Klochko revealed that updates for the S-300 missile system are next in line. He teased that although changes are underway, the public can expect concrete results only in the second half of 2025, as the process is currently "on paper.”

The Deputy Minister also highlighted advances in ballistic technology, promising more detailed updates soon. As of now, the Ukrainian defense industry's modernization efforts are meeting about a third of the military's demands, particularly with Soviet-era air defense systems.

Previously, reports hinted at efforts to retrofit the Buk-M1 to accommodate American RIM-7 Sea Sparrow and AIM-9 missiles. Additionally, Ukraine’s FrankenSAM project attempts to adapt the 60 launch vehicles of the "Buk-M1," which are presently missile-less, for use with U.S. technology. Regarding the S-300 updates, one primary goal includes extending missile range and enhancing other features.

In May 2025, the Ukrainian Sapsan ballistic missiles successfully underwent combat testing, prompting the Defense Ministry to commence industrial production. According to analyst Valentyn Badrak, the Sapsan missiles outperform the ATACMS systems.

On June 12, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, unveiled a new Ukrainian drone named Bulava. He proudly announced that this device is already taking out Russian targets, surpassing the Russian Lancet drone in key metrics.

