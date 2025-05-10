Ukraine calls for 30-day ceasefire amidst international diplomatic efforts, Russia dismisses proposal Saturday, May 10, 2025 8:51:54 AM

Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire lasting 30 days, starting Monday, May 12, announced Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, adding that the agreed position between the EU countries and Ukraine had been discussed with the U.S. President, Donald Trump. The Foreign Minister released a photo featuring the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine during a phone call with President Trump about a coordinated ceasefire plan. Sybiha stated that following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," a conversation with the U.S. President took place. Consequently, Ukraine and its allies confirmed their "readiness for an unconditional cessation of hostilities on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days."

"If Russia agrees, and effective monitoring is ensured, a permanent truce and confidence-building measures could pave the way for peace talks," stated Ukraine's Foreign Minister.

In Russia, Dmitry Medvedev responded to the proposal for a ceasefire. In his post on X, Medvedev criticized the idea from the U.S., EU, and Ukraine. He believes the proposal seems like "a truce to give Banderite hordes a breather, or new sanctions."

"Do you think this is reasonable, huh? Stick these peace plans up your pangender asses!" the Russian official wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump was urging Putin and Zelensky to end the war. He noted that this was his message to the leaders of both countries. Subsequently, it was noted that the U.S. President acknowledged the impossibility of quickly ending the war in Ukraine due to Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin. Trump admitted a growing "frustration that keeps him up at night" due to delays in talks from the Russian side and the inability to immediately bring both parties to the negotiating table.

