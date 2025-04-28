Ukraine calls for immediate and genuine ceasefire in response to Putin's Victory Day truce announcement Monday, April 28, 2025 2:58:29 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a ceasefire during the commemoration of Victory Day over Germany in World War II. "If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately," stated Foreign Ministry head Andriy Sybiha on Monday, April 28.

According to Sybiha, there's no need to wait until May 8, "if a ceasefire can start now from any date and last for 30 days, to be real and not just a show." "Ukraine is ready to support a prolonged, reliable, and complete ceasefire. We consistently propose this — for at least 30 days," Sybiha emphasized.

Putin had unilaterally announced a ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, attributing the decision to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Germany in World War II and "humanitarian considerations."

The Kremlin has urged Kyiv to "follow this example" and warned of "adequate and effective responses" in case of any ceasefire violations. Last time, Russia, which has been waging a war against Ukraine for four years now, declared a unilateral ceasefire during Easter celebrations from April 19 to 21. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to uphold the truce and proposed extending it for 30 days. Later, he accused Moscow of continuing attacks and shelling, violating the Easter ceasefire over two thousand times.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.