Ukraine calls on Romania to intercept incoming Russian drones

Ukraine has made an urgent request to Romania to intercept and take down any Russian kamikaze drones headed towards its territory. This appeal was made during the recent visit of Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, to Bucharest.

According to Agerpres, Sybiha urged Romanian officials to consider the possibility of shooting down Russian drones near their airspace.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated on Wednesday in Bucharest that he is calling on Romanian partners to analyze the possibility of intercepting Russian drones near Romania's airspace," the report detailed.

On September 5, it was reported that Romania had officially gifted Ukraine a Patriot missile system, an update. The decision required amending a 2017 law under which Romania had purchased seven Patriot systems for nearly $4 billion.

During a recent massive Russian air attack on September 8, a group of assault UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Prior to crossing into Romania, these drones were heading towards Vylkove in the Odesa region.

On July 25, it was reported that three Russian 'Shaheds' disappeared over Romanian territory. Subsequently, debris from the drones was discovered. Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Russia for what it termed as "irresponsible actions."

