Ukraine carries out another missile strike on Crimea Wednesday, September 20, 2023 2:20:10 PM

Several explosions have been reported near the village of Verkhnosadove, not far from Sevastopol. The main command center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is believed to have been targeted in the attack, reported the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Later, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), in a comment to the news outlet Babel, confirmed the attack on military facilities in Crimea, promising to provide mode details later.

A Russian military base is located in the area of the attack.

Shortly before the explosions, missiles flying in a southern direction were spotted over Crimea. The approximate contours of the warheads in flight suggest that the attack was carried out using Storm Shadow missiles, supplied by the UK to Ukraine.

Prior to this, the Russia installed mayor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, boasted about the "successful work of air defense" near the city:

"There are no casualties. There is a small grass fire in Verkhnosadove. In Kacha, a drone fell in the vineyard area. There is also a grass fire," Razvozhaev said.

It was reported earlier that following the attacks on Russian military ships in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian forces began to redeploy and conceal their undamaged vessels as far away from the peninsula as possible.

