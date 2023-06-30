Ukraine carries out missile strike on Russia-occupied Berdyansk Friday, June 30, 2023 12:00:00 PM

On the morning of June 30, numerous explosions occurred in Russia-occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, report the Berdyansk City Military Administration.

"11 explosions occurred in Berdyansk. There are explosions and fire in the area of the airport. Ambulances are heading in that direction," the message reads.

The Russia-installed regional governor, Vladimir Rogov, said that the strike was carried out using Storm Shadow missiles, but Russia's missile defense systems repelled the attack "on the outskirts of the city," and a series of explosions that were heard in Berdyansk were "the result of air defense work."

Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that in the suburbs of Berdyansk, the Ukrainian military hit the Russian headquarters and the warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

The successful strike of Ukrainian military on the command center and warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia region) indicates that the enemy is losing its combat capabilities even in the rear, said head of the joint press center of the Operational Command South, Natalia Gumenyuk.

"Most likely, interesting details about Berdyansk are coming from the city itself, because the work was done accurately and skillfully. And all this is work within as part of the counteroffensive that everyone expects to finally see. You can see that the enemy is losing its power even in the rear, this is the preparation to ensure that the enemy's active actions become completely inactive," she said.

Gumenyuk also commented on possible future "goodwill gestures" of Russians. According to her, such a step on the part of the Russians should be expected, since the pressure of Ukrainian forces on the enemy continues.

"I can say that every such "gesture of goodwill" that the Russians demonstrated repeatedly during the full-scale invasion took place under powerful pressure from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, in the south. We continue to exert strong pressure... If this does not happen, we'll drive them out," Gumenyuk said.

