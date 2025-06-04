Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge, Russia denies damage Wednesday, June 4, 2025 11:00:00 AM

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian Federation's President, confirmed that Ukraine's Security Service indeed struck the Crimea Bridge. However, Peskov assured that the illegally structure remains unharmed and operational. Describing the bridge as civilian infrastructure, he stated that Ukrainian forces targeted it, reports the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Addressing media on June 4, Peskov mentioned explosions near the bridge's pillars a day and a half prior, suggesting the "Kyiv regime" orchestrated the blast. Despite this, he affirmed, "nothing is damaged, and the bridge is functioning," while noting that Russia is "taking precautionary measures," without specifying what these measures entail. Other topics Peskov addressed included Ukraine-Russia negotiations and the June 1 attacks on airbases within Russia's hinterlands. He stated that Russian intelligence agencies "are doing everything necessary" to investigate the "crime" at airfields, but refrained from commenting on potential "terrorist" involvement in the drone strikes on planes. Russian Telegram channels indicated that the Crimea Bridge remains open for vehicular traffic.

On June 3, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) confirmed executing an attack on the Crimea Bridge. At 4:44 a.m. Kyiv time, an explosion equivalent to 1,100 kg of TNT occurred beneath the bridge's pillar. Special forces noted the underwater explosion might have caused significant damage.

The SBU has not disclosed the means of delivering the explosive. Video footage from the site depicts water and foam rising around the pillar of the unauthorized structure.

During a national news broadcast, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk detailed how the explosion compromised a critical section of the bridge, potentially diminishing the railway’s capacity.

As a result, passage for heavy military convoys could face disruptions, and the attack may have a broader "ideological" impact on the Russian populace. Defense Express speculated that the SBU might have utilized one of two maritime drones, "Marichka" or "Toloka," for the bridge attack. Analysts suggested a 10-meter-deep detonation, placing the structure in a precarious state. They elaborated on potential methods, such as using remotely operated systems, akin to tactics in previous Russian airbase strikes, rather than involving divers. On June 4, Pletenchuk revealed Russia’s latest defense strategy for the bridge, purportedly deploying chemical units for protection.

