Tuesday, December 17, 2024 7:50:41 PM

Ukraine has announced the creation of the "Trident" laser system, capable of hitting targets at distances of up to two kilometer. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Commander, Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky, stated that this innovation can even target aircraft. However, in an interview with the TV channel "Espresso," defense technology expert Sergey Zgurets, Director of the information advisory firm Defense Express, urged caution regarding such claims. He explained that laser weaponry is an exceedingly complex and resource-intensive venture.

"The issue of laser weapons remains open, though there's an announcement from the Unmanned Systems Commander Sukharevsky about a 'Trident' system, a laser with a range of up to 2 km that can destroy aircraft," he remarked.

Zgurets expressed surprise that the announcement was made by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems, rather than the President. He suggests that if Ukraine has indeed achieved such a breakthrough in laser weaponry in such a short period, it would be a major accomplishment.

He highlighted that global leaders, including the US, UK, and Germany, have been developing similar systems for years. For instance, an American naval ship laser has a power capacity of 50 kW and an operational distance of up to 1.6 km, while the British Dragonfire system, under development since 2017, can maintain a laser beam over 2 km with a diameter of just 2 cm, effectively neutralizing aerial targets. Zgurets noted that the UK even contemplated transferring this technology to Ukraine for testing.

While Ukraine possesses potential for such developments, progress has historically been limited to scientific research. He mentioned he does not have detailed information, despite attending all weapon exhibitions and having connections with American manufacturers. He was previously aware of Ukraine’s laser technology potential, being developed at the Institute of Semiconductors of the Academy of Sciences. If Ukraine has indeed clandestinely created such a weapon system, Zgurets argues it would mark a significant breakthrough.

He speculated that if the "Trident" system genuinely exists, it might be linked to the Institute of Semiconductors of the Academy of Sciences. So far, detailed information about the development remains classified. "I’m still surprised by yesterday's announcement by Sukharevsky. I hope the statement has a practical basis and we'll see how it performs on the battlefield," added Zgurets.

