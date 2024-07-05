Ukraine condemns Hungarian Prime Minister's ‘peace mission’ to Moscow following Kyiv visit Friday, July 5, 2024 2:00:18 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's trip to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit by the Hungarian leader came almost immediately after his trip to Kyiv and on the fifth day after Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Ministry notes that the decision to make this trip was taken by the Hungarian side without prior consultation or coordination with Ukraine. The principle of "no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine" remains steadfast for our nation, and we urge all states to strictly adhere to it.

Orban described his visit to Moscow as the "second stop of a peace mission." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reminded that the "Peace Summit format is a key platform for seeking ways to restore a just peace," and the "only realistic way to restore a just peace" remains the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel reacted to Orban's visit to Moscow. He stated that "the country holding the EU presidency does not have the authority to interact with Russia on behalf of the EU.

During his visit to Kyiv on July 2, Orban suggested to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that he initiates a unilateral "cease fire" and begin peace negotiations with Russia. Later, he said that Zelensky did not support his "peace plan". According to former Deputy Foreign Minister and ex-representative of Ukraine to the EU Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, "Orban came to Ukraine and simply suggested surrendering".

