Ukraine condemns Mongolia's decision to refuse arrest of Putin during visit Friday, September 13, 2024 2:00:18 PM

In a recent development, Ukraine has issued a diplomatic protest to Mongolia after Ulan Bator declined to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country, despite an existing warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The decision made by Mongolia, which recognizes the ICC's jurisdiction, has caused significant disappointment in Kyiv and will influence future Ukrainian-Mongolian policy relations.

Ukraine's foreign ministry indicated that Ulan Bator's refusal to detain Putin would also be a critical factor in Kyiv's future policy stance towards supporting Mongolia on international platforms. The ministry expects Mongolia to take effective measures aimed at restoring constructive and friendly relations that benefit both nations.

Putin's visit to Mongolia occurred in early September, marking his first trip to a nation that has signed the Rome Statute since the ICC issued his arrest warrant for allegedly abducting Ukrainian children from occupied Ukrainian territories. Reports highlighted that Putin received assurances from the Mongolian side prior to his trip that he would not be arrested upon arrival.

Mongolian authorities later explained their decision by citing the nation's complete reliance on Russian energy resources and their commitment to maintaining "neutrality."

This unfolding diplomatic tension comes at a time when both nations are maneuvering through a complex international landscape, and the implications of Mongolia's decision could have far-reaching effects on Ukrainian-Mongolian relations moving forward. Snap analysis and ongoing updates are available as the situation develops.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.