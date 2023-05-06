Ukraine confirms first Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile downed in Kyiv region Saturday, May 6, 2023 12:15:37 PM

For the first time, the Ukrainian military managed to shoot down a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile, which the Russians call "hypersonic", said commander of the Ukrainian Air, Lieutenant-General Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram.

"I congratulate the Ukrainian people with a historic event! Yes, we shot down the "unparalleled" Kinzhal. It happened during a night attack on May 4 in the sky of the Kyiv region. The Kh-47 missile was fired by the MiG-31K from the territory of Russia," Oleshchuk wrote.

He clarified that the enemy missile was shot down using the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

"And one more thing, there is no need to run, as they say in Ukraine: ahead of the father to hell, to publish the information that the enemy can use! We will be sure to report what, where, how, and when we shoot them down! At all times," added the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that the Ukrainian military downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile for the first time and published photos of the missile wreckage. The Ukrainian Air Force initially denied this information.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.