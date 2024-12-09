Ukraine converts Aeroprakt A-22 aircraft into long-range drones for deep strikes on Russia Monday, December 9, 2024 10:17:59 PM

Ukraine has transformed Aeroprakt A-22 planes into long-range drones aimed at hitting targets in Russia. According to journalists, a detonation mechanism activated remotely or upon drone impact is now a critical component in mission success. The operational range, extending to 1,200 km, was likely enhanced with additional fuel tanks.

A recent technological leap by the Defense Forces' engineers involves the Aeroprakt A-22 Foxbat light aircraft. The A-22 has been upgraded to a drone capable of executing long-range strategic assaults, as illustrated by a diagram shared by military expert Chuck Pfarrer on social media platform X.

In April 2024, two modified UAVs were deployed in strikes against Tatarstan, located more than 1,200 kilometers from Ukraine's border. The drones targeted a Shahed-136 production facility and a refinery. This operation marked the first documented use of such an aircraft far from the front lines, showcasing Ukraine's capacity to target critical infrastructure deep within enemy territory.

Aeroprakt A-22, crafted by Ukrainian engineer Yuriy Yakovlev, was initially a popular light aircraft among aviation enthusiasts since its inception in 1999. With a Rotax engine producing between 80 to 100 horsepower and a maximum range of 1,100 km, A-22 offered an ideal platform for conversion into a drone, though significant modifications were necessary.

Non-essential parts like seats, interior panels, and manual flight systems were reportedly removed to lower weight and accommodate additional fuel tanks and explosives, as detailed by Army Recognition. Structural reinforcements, especially to the fuselage and wings, were added to support the increased load.

Critical to its redesign was the expansion of the A-22's range. Initially fixed at 1,100 km, specialized modifications propelled its abilities beyond 1,200 km, allowing penetration deep into Russian territory—likely facilitated by extra fuel tanks.

Advanced navigation and control systems played a vital role, providing precise trajectory management even amidst electronic warfare conditions. Long-range communication setups, potentially encrypted, enabled ongoing connections with command centers to adjust missions in real-time. Additional systems were installed to offer course correction if the primary system failed, enhancing its ability to perform under heightened risks.

Tailored for combat duties, the A-22 was fitted with a specialized compartment capable of carrying up to 90 kg of explosives. This compartment was designed for safe payload transit and to ensure effective detonation upon target impact. The detonation mechanism, presumably remotely triggered or upon impact, emerged as a pivotal element for mission accomplishment.

Such transformations equipped the A-22 to deliver strikes well inside enemy territory.

