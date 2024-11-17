Ukraine criticizes German diplomacy amidst Russia's devastating missile attack Sunday, November 17, 2024 1:00:13 PM

In a stark response to a missile attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sybiha emphasized that peace in Ukraine comes through strength, not appeasement.

“Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure. This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement,” said Sybiha on social network X. On the morning of November 17th, as Russia launched a missile assault on Ukraine.

Russia executed one of its most extensive aerial attacks, deploying drones and missiles on peaceful cities and critical infrastructure. Sybiha suggested these actions reflect Putin's response to recent communication and visits by world leaders. On November 15th, Chancellor Scholz and President Putin engaged in an hour-long phone call in which the German leader urged Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Scholz-Putin call, warning that the German Chancellor's actions had opened a "Pandora's box." On November 17th, Russia intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine, with explosions reported in Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia. Critical infrastructure, including Ukraine's energy network, was heavily targeted, leading to emergency power outages across several regions.

President Zelensky reported that Russian forces launched around 120 missiles and 90 drones towards Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy over 140 aerial targets, but critical infrastructure suffered significant damage.

