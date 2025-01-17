Ukraine’s path to justice: The Hague Registry now accepting claims from war victims as part of compensation initiative Friday, January 17, 2025 10:04:00 AM

Ukrainians who have lost family members due to Russia’s military aggression are being urged to apply for compensation through the international Ukraine Damage Registry (RD4U) in The Hague, established by the Council of Europe. On Thursday, January 16, RD4U announced it has begun accepting claims for financial compensation from the families of those killed in the conflict.

Eligible applicants include parents, spouses, civil partners, and children of victims of the war instigated by Russia against Ukraine. Other family members may also apply if they can demonstrate a legitimate interest.

Applications must be submitted electronically and should include information about the applicant, their deceased family member, and the circumstances surrounding their death. Notably, proof of financial losses stemming from the loved one’s death is not required. Comprehensive details on the application process are available on the organization’s website in English and Ukrainian.. Compensation payments will be made after the war ends.

“This marks a significant step towards supporting those enduring immense suffering caused by Russian aggression and ensuring these families can restore justice and acknowledge their irreplaceable losses,” stated the leadership of the registry.

In April 2024, The Hague began receiving claims from Ukrainians who sustained material losses due to the Russian invasion. This is just one of 44 categories outlined by the registry, according to its executive director Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, who spoke at a conference on restoring justice in Ukraine. As of early 2025, RD4U has received approximately 13,000 compensation claims for material damages, including destroyed homes, totaling around 800 million euros.

Ukrainian officials describe the initiative as an unprecedented challenge, anticipating around 8 million claims with expectations for further growth. “Russia must pay for the consequences of its aggression against Ukraine. The damage registry is a beacon of hope for ordinary people experiencing immeasurable suffering,” Kliuchkovskyi declared, acknowledging, however, the process of actually compensating these losses could span years.

The international registry for Ukraine's damages was established on May 17, 2023, at a Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik. It represents the first step toward creating an international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression, a move joined by 43 countries and the European Union, dpa reports. A RD4U office has also been opened in Kyiv. The registry's administration will handle claim collection but not decide on compensations. This task will be resolved by a specialized international compensation mechanism planned to be established post-war.

