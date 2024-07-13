Ukraine Defense Intelligence reports multiple failed assassination attempts on Putin Saturday, July 13, 2024 12:00:11 PM

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is aware of multiple assassination attempts on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said the Head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with NV. According to Budanov, all attempts to kill Putin have, so far, been unsuccessful.

Budanov also noted that Putin has long ceased to be a compromised figure within his own circle. As an example, Budanov recalled stories from his grandmother, who witnessed the death of Joseph Stalin. Back then, people felt as if their world had collapsed and were unsure of how to go on.

"She said that at the time, people felt like their entire world had collapsed and didn’t know how to live on. Putin has been in power for over 20 years, so it will feel very similar. Right now, Russians have a fear of losing him because he is a guarantee of their life's stability," he added.

American political strategist and analyst Jason Smart believes that it is possible someone from Putin's close circle might eventually assassinate him. He argues that those within Putin's inner circle already understand that the end of his era is approaching, and that the Kremlin leader is no longer capable of controlling the events within Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.