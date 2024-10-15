Ukraine denies allegations of supplying combat drones to Mali rebels Tuesday, October 15, 2024 12:00:21 PM

In a decisive move, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Monday, October 14, firmly denied recent media claims alleging Kyiv's involvement in supplying combat drones to rebels in Mali.

"We also reject all allegations regarding Ukraine’s supposed involvement in the distribution of weapons and military equipment provided to Ukraine by its allies for countering Russia's ongoing military aggression," the Ministry said in a statement.

In Kyiv, officials remarked that from the earliest days of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine led the implementation of a system to monitor and control the arms supplied by Western countries.

"Over this period, no instances of misuse of weapons and equipment have been identified by our Western partners," Ukraine’s foreign affairs agency emphasized.

"We categorically deny all accusations that periodically emerge from high-ranking officials in Mali and Niger, alleging Ukraine's involvement in 'collaboration with terrorists,' 'supplying weapons to terrorists and providing them with information,' 'supporting a terrorist coalition,' and so forth," the statement continued. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called for a halt to spreading false information that echoes Russian propaganda narratives.

Reports of Ukrainian drones being supplied to Malian rebels were published by the French newspaper Le Monde on October 13. Tuareg rebels are battling the ruling junta forces and allied fighters from the Russian private military company "Wagner," present in Mali since 2021.

During the summer, the Tuaregs claimed to have eliminated dozens of "Wagner" soldiers in combat. On August 5, the Malian government severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of supporting "terrorist groups."

Just two days later, Niger's ruling junta followed suit. Additionally, Senegal's Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over alleged support for the rebels in Mali.

