Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream explosion, points finger at Russia

Ukrainian officials have firmly denied any involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and point the finger at Russia.

Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian President's office, rejected claims that Ukraine had any strategic or tactical gain from the blasts, refuting an article by the Wall Street Journal. "Ukraine has no relation to the Nord Stream explosions. Such an act could only be executed with vast technical and financial resources, which only Russia possessed at the time of the attack," Podolyak told Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal suggested that high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, were involved in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Adding to the intrigue, Germany's Attorney General issued an arrest warrant for the chief suspect, Ukrainian diver Vladimir Z., who had been living in Poland until recently.

This comes after German journalists revealed that Polish intelligence had provided Germany with evidence implicating Russian nationals in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline explosions, though German authorities treated the information skeptically.

In May 2023 by investigative journalists found that Russian military ships were spotted near the pipeline regions at least three times before the explosions.

