Russia's Ministry of Defense announced the "liberation" of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. However, Ukrainian military sources are refuting this claim, arguing it lacks accuracy. In a commentary to the news outlet RBC-Ukraine, Viktor Tregubov, said Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, reassured that the situation in Chasiv Yar remains unchanged, contradicting Russian statements which he believes aim to sow doubt and provoke counter-narratives.

According to the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState as of July 30, Russian forces only hold control over the eastern and northern parts of the town. Analysts confirm Russian presence in specific areas of Chasiv Yar, yet insist Russia lacks full control. The Telegram channel "Bakhmut Demon," managed by a Ukrainian soldier, reported that while the situation isn't favorable, parts of Chasiv Yar remain under Ukrainian command.

Notably, Ukrainian officials and the General Staff of the Armed Forces have yet to comment on Russia's assertions. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel claimed the town of Druzhkovka was captured along with Chasiv Yar during offensive maneuvers. In a follow-up post, the ministry congratulated the 98th Guards Airborne Division for their "courage and bravery" in what they describe as the town's "liberation".

Records from July 31 indicated that the Ukrainian General Staff reported seven Russian attacks in the Kramatorsk direction, with continued fighting near four villages, specifically in the Chasiv Yar area. Over the past two days, no notable changes have been observed on the map in this sector of the front.

Previously, military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko from the group "Information Resistance," said that Russian forces have been unable to capture Chasiv Yar for over a year. Additionally, Russian troops have stalled for over a year near the so-called "Toretsk agglomeration" unable to breach defenses, particularly towards Kostyantynivka.

