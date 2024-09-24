Ukraine doubles local ammunition production amid intensified war efforts Tuesday, September 24, 2024 12:00:47 PM

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, in a revealing interview with Forbes, disclosed a significant rise in local ammunition production over the past year. Umerov noted that the share of domestically produced munitions grew astonishingly from 18% in 2023 to 41% in 2024.

This surge, funded by over 4 billion euros, has been critical in repelling Russian advances in the Kharkiv region, especially during times when U.S. support faced delays. Each second shell on the frontline now comes from Ukrainian factories. Umerov credited the constructive collaboration with the Ministry of Strategic Industries for this achievement, highlighting a manifold increase in Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

A landmark contract to procure drones worth over 21 billion hryvnias, along with associated ammunition valued at 9 billion hryvnias, further showcases Ukraine's defensive strides. The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection facilitated the acquisition of a million drones, enhancing the country's tactical edge.

Revolutionary drone "swarms" have given Ukraine a formidable advantage, wreaking havoc on over 200 targets in enemy territory, including command posts, airfields, ships, air defense systems, and Russian military personnel locations. This has forced the relocation of Russian aircraft to airfields 250 km away from the frontlines.

In another recent development, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andriy Sibiga, urged Western countries to support Ukraine's war effort by investing in Ukrainian arms production.

