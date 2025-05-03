Ukraine downs second Russian aircraft in Crimea Saturday, May 3, 2025 4:03:11 PM

Ukrainian Forces have successfully downed a second Russian aircraft in Crimea on May 3, reported President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

"Our sea drone brilliantly struck the Russian plane. A testament to Ukraine's capabilities. Our army accurately targeted military objects in Crimea, taking down another Russian aircraft within 24 hours. Additionally, we've destroyed military depots," noted Zelensky.

The President also stated that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire if Russia takes reciprocal steps.

"At the same time, we are prepared to move swiftly, even starting today, towards a ceasefire if Russia is ready for reciprocal actions—complete silence, at least 30 days of calm. This is a fair period to prepare for the next steps. Russia must halt the war, cease assaults, and stop shelling," Zelensky said.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President announced new defense packages for Ukraine and decisions regarding further cooperation with key nations during and after the war.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence special unit, in coordination with the SBU and Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Black Sea, eliminated a Russian Su-30 worth around $50 million on May 2. This marks the world’s first instance of a combat aircraft being destroyed by a sea drone.

Russian propagandist Alexander Sladkov has urged President Putin to end the war following the downing of the Su-30. According to Sladkov, the entire nation is "shaken" by Ukrainian drone attacks, while Russia's navy is scrambling for cover.

