Ukraine engages in consultations with U.S. on new mineral agreement amid concerns over national interests and security guarantees Tuesday, April 1, 2025 10:15:00 AM

Ukraine aims to formulate a new mineral agreement that aligns with the national interests of both nations. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that Ukraine has initiated a first round of consultations with American counterparts regarding a new draft of a mineral agreement proposed by the United States. He stated that Kyiv was ready to sign a previously developed framework agreement, and now the Ukrainian side has a proposal for expansion and a new text for the agreement.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine has legislation concerning the processing of such documents. He added that Ukraine wishes to sign a document that serves the national interests of both countries.

"We believe that the text of the agreement, which ensures the presence of major American businesses in Ukraine, is a contribution to the country's security infrastructure," Sybiha commented.

Previously, Donald Trump had claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering backing out of the mineral agreement with the United States. In response, he warned the Ukrainian leader of "big, big problems."

The Washington Post highlighted concerns about the new mineral agreement proposed by the USA, comparing its terms to Ukraine being defeated and having to pay perpetual reparations as if bound by wartime debts. This proposed agreement, according to Ukrainian politicians, fails to include security guarantees for Ukraine, and all U.S. support during the conflict is treated as a debt repayable with interest from agreement proceeds. Reports suggest the U.S. side desires control not only over rare earth mineral extraction but all mineral resources and related extraction infrastructure.

