Ukraine enhances drone warfare with long-range drones carrying 250-kilogram bombs Tuesday, February 4, 2025 3:00:25 PM

The Ukrainian command reports that long-range UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are being actively utilized deep within Russian territories to target oil refineries, warehouses, and other significant sites. These drones, designed to deliver potent strikes, can carry a 250-kilogram bomb over vast distances, reports the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"The command confirms the deployment of long-range UAVs capable of carrying such payloads and reaching up to 2000 km with returning capability," the post states. This development is touted as a game-changer on the battlefield.

Despite Russian propaganda frequently claiming the downing of such drones, the series of explosions at military-industrial targets, oil refineries, and ammunition depots suggest otherwise, specialists from the Unmanned Systems Forces reveal. Operators from the 14th Separate UAV Aviation Regiment have been striking enemy positions for over a year, covering hundreds or even thousands of kilometers. Numerous such operations have already been conducted.

In recent tech news, a Ukrainian company, Ukrspecsystems, widely recognized for its Shark and MiniShark drones, has launched a new reconnaissance UAV, the Shark-M.

This UAV is tailored for autonomous intelligence gathering and surveillance, operating efficiently both day and night, with enhanced resilience against electronic countermeasures and improved ease of control. It features advanced battery capacity, enabling it to fly further and stay airborne longer, even under adverse weather conditions.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has also officially codified and initiated the deployment of the "Gromilo" UAV system from the Ukrainian firm Wardrone.pro for service with the Armed Forces.

This robust variation of the Ukrainian FPV drone "Grom" can carry explosives across extensive ranges, designed to effectively target enemy soldiers, combat vehicles, and field fortifications.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.