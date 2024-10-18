Ukraine enlists over 5,000 paroled prisoners to strengthen Armed Forces Friday, October 18, 2024 11:00:54 AM

In a move to bolster its military forces, Ukraine has initiated a program allowing select prisoners released on parole to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), with special conditions regarding salary and leave, reports Noviny.LIVE . As detailed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, over 5,000 individuals, including 31 women, have been granted parole and enlisted by September 2024, reported by the Personnel Department of the AFU’s General Staff.

These former inmates are assigned to specialized units where they receive pay comparable to military contract personnel. They also get unique leave options, with ministry reports indicating that although an annual main leave isn't available, short-term leaves of up to 10 days can be authorized for family reasons. In cases of illness or injury, they can be granted medical leave, though it must be at healthcare facilities near their service location—not home.

The initiative, part of efforts within the martial law framework, aims to utilize additional resources to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

