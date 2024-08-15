Ukraine establishes first military commandant's office in Kursk region Thursday, August 15, 2024 10:18:16 PM

Ukrainian forces have established, the first military commandant's office in the territory of Russia’s Kursk region they control, according to Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a report at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's headquarters, a video fragment of which was shared by President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel. "In the Kursk region, we're moving forward. A military commandant's office has been established to ensure law and order and meet the needs of the local population," wrote Syrskyi on his Telegram. Major General Eduard Moskalyov of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been appointed head of the commandant's office.

Prior to his current appointment, General-Major Moskaliov commanded a training tank regiment at the 169th Training Center of the Land Forces and served as the commander-in-chief of the Joint Forces from March 15 to June 20, 2022. Since June 2022, Moskaliov has been leading an operational-tactical group on the Eastern Front and, as of 2023, was the commanding officer of the "Odessa" Allied Forces Group.

According to Syrskyi's data presented at the headquarters, since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have taken control of 82 settlements over an area of 1,150 square kilometers, advancing 35 km into Russian territory. "The enemy in the settlement of Sudzha and three other settlements in the Kursk Oblast has been neutralized," he added. Syrskyi also reported that as of August 15, Ukrainian troops had advanced between 500 to 1,500 meters in certain directions, repelled several Russian attacks, and continue their offensive operations.

Syrskyi also provided updates on the battlefield situation within Ukraine. "The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains challenging but under control. Defensive operations are ongoing, with main efforts focused on preventing the enemy from advancing towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk," according to his statement on Telegram.

