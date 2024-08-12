Ukraine establishes major fortified area in Kursk region amid ongoing advances Monday, August 12, 2024 12:10:00 PM

In the midst of front-line advances by Ukrainian Armed Forces, extensive construction of fortified positions, including bunkers and strongholds, begins in captured Ukrainian territories.

According to reports from Russian sources, Ukrainian Forces continue their offensive, engaging in combat on multiple fronts. Local media and military bloggers are relaying information with notable delays, attributed to lagging data updates. Ukrainian sabotage groups are highly active in the region, launching attacks on Russian rear areas, setting up ambushes, and causing confusion within Russian command structures. Primary battles are concentrated near the settlement of Korenevo, approximately 30 km from Sudzha.

